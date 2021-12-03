Wokingham.Today

Squire’s Garden Centre launches new food hall in Wokingham

by Natalie Burton0
butchers
Award-winning JL Butchers are now open in Squire's Wokingham.

SQUIRE’S garden centre in Wokingham has opened a new food hall to customers.

The expanded shop has a fresh bakery section, frozen meals from COOK, and local beers, wines and spirits.

The focus is on produce from the area, with suppliers from across Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

This includes craft ales from Bond Brews and fruit from Hall Hunter — both are neighbours to the garden centre.

There is also a new butchers on site. Award-winning JL Butchers has re-located from West Byfleet to Squire’s. The company was voted butchers shop of the year in the Surrey Life food and drink awards 2019.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres said that her family business has championed local suppliers for more than 85 years. She hopes customers will enjoy the new look for the store.

The Food Hall at Squire’s is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Mixed reaction to plans to build homes on Bell Farm plot

Gemma Davidson

Champagne launch for Wokingham art gallery

Gemma Davidson

More funds approved for domestic abuse charities in Wokingham borough

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.