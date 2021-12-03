Squire’s Garden Centre launches new food hall in Wokingham

SQUIRE’S garden centre in Wokingham has opened a new food hall to customers.

The expanded shop has a fresh bakery section, frozen meals from COOK, and local beers, wines and spirits.

The focus is on produce from the area, with suppliers from across Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

This includes craft ales from Bond Brews and fruit from Hall Hunter — both are neighbours to the garden centre.

There is also a new butchers on site. Award-winning JL Butchers has re-located from West Byfleet to Squire’s. The company was voted butchers shop of the year in the Surrey Life food and drink awards 2019.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres said that her family business has championed local suppliers for more than 85 years. She hopes customers will enjoy the new look for the store.

The Food Hall at Squire’s is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.