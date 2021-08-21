Wokingham.Today

Squires marks 85th birthday with display

Squires 85th anniversary
BIRTHDAY: Wokingham’s plant manager with chairman Sarah Squire

A WOKINGHAM garden centre has dressed up to celebrate a big birthday.

Squire’s Garden Centre, in Wokingham, has created a display to commemorate the firm’s 85th anniversary.

The design, which features a ‘door to the past’ in a landscaped garden, was included in a company-wide competition.

Centres in Surrey, Sussex and Middlesex also created displays to mark the occasion.

Sarah Squire, chairman responsible for judging the displays, said: “I would like
to congratulate all of our centres for their very creative and inspiring plant displays
to celebrate our 85th anniversary.

“I loved the thought and teamwork that had gone into creating each display, and I hope that our customers will enjoy seeing the anniversary gardens.”

Squire’s Garden Centres in Crawley, in West Sussex, was crowned the winner.

