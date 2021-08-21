Squires marks 85th birthday with display

A WOKINGHAM garden centre has dressed up to celebrate a big birthday.

Squire’s Garden Centre, in Wokingham, has created a display to commemorate the firm’s 85th anniversary.

The design, which features a ‘door to the past’ in a landscaped garden, was included in a company-wide competition.

Centres in Surrey, Sussex and Middlesex also created displays to mark the occasion.

Sarah Squire, chairman responsible for judging the displays, said: “I would like

to congratulate all of our centres for their very creative and inspiring plant displays

to celebrate our 85th anniversary.

“I loved the thought and teamwork that had gone into creating each display, and I hope that our customers will enjoy seeing the anniversary gardens.”

Squire’s Garden Centres in Crawley, in West Sussex, was crowned the winner.