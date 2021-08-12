St Joseph’s College reports 70% of pupils achieving grades 7 to 9

ST JOSEPH’S College is celebrating its GCSE results today after 70% of students achieved grades 9 to 7.

The Reading-based school saw 100% of pupils gaining grades 9 to 4 with over a third of students receiving all ten of their GCSES at grades 9 to 7.

And 10% of pupils succeeded in gaining a grade 8 or above in all of their subjects.

Head Laura Stotesbury said: “I would like to congratulate our students who have worked so hard during a difficult year to achieve such excellent grades across a wide range of subjects.

“I am delighted that so many of them have chosen to stay at St Joseph’s to continue their studies in the sixth form.”

Ms Stotsbury added she is looking forward to seeing the pupils “flourish further” in both their academic work and chosen co-curricular activities.

She said: “Today’s results follow an excellent set of A-level results earlier this week and my colleagues and I are immensely proud of the progress our students have made during an extremely challenging year.”