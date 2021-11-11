St Teresa’s pupils take part in act of Remembrance

On Thursday, November 11, pupils and staff at St Teresa’s School in Wokingham came together to reflect on 100 years of Remembrance.

Canon Simon and Father Anthony from Corpus Christi Church joined the school for a reflective service lead by Mrs Boucher in the school Hall.

Joseph represented the Mayor of Wokingham in his capacity as Mini-Mayor, and the head boy/girl team took an active part in the school’s service by carrying the Union Flag and School banner.

After the service and two minute silence, the school processed in silence from the back gate, down Sturges Road, Murdoch Road and along Easthampstead Road back to the school where each class laid a wreath at the base of the Sacred Heart statue.

A spokesperson for St Teresa’s said: “We were very proud of the understanding and reverence the children showed throughout our service”.