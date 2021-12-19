Wokingham.Today

St Teresa?s School is top of the tree

St Theresa's pupils show off their winning Christmas tree

A WOKINGHAM school has come out top for its Christmas decorations.

St Teresa’s Catholic Academy on Easthampstead Road, has won first prize in Squire’s Garden Centre’s Decorate A Christmas Tree competition.

Pupils designed and made their own tree decorations out of recycled materials, then hung them on a special tree at the Heathlands Road store.

The best-decorated tree as voted for by garden centre customers.

Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres said that all schools involved created beautiful decorations.

“We were very impressed with their skills,” she said. “It was a pleasure to have the children at Squire’s while they decorated their trees, and we will be rewarding the St Teresa’s Catholic Academy with a pre-Christmas treat of a festive goody bag each.”

Nikki Peters, the school’s headteacher said that pupils were delighted to crowned winners.

“Our children thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the competition and produced some very creative decorations out of recycled materials to hang on our tree,” she added.

