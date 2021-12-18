Wokingham.Today

Stall holders spread cheer at Cantley market

Cantley Christmas Market is open until Thursday, December 23. Picture: Dijana Capan
CANTLEY’S CHRISTMAS market is open to festivities.

Last week, the borough mayor, Cllr Keith Baker, cut the ribbon to open the event.

Running until Thursday, December 23, the market will have different traders each week it is open.

These include arts and crafts vendors, food and drink stalls, and charity stands.

Cllr Baker said that he was pleased to open Cantley’s first Christmas Market.

“There are some wonderful traders, with more lined up over the next two weeks,” he said. “If you can, do pop down and support these fantastic traders.”

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “After such a long period of uncertainty due to the pandemic, we wanted to put on a good, seasonal outdoor event that helps support growth in our community.

“The Christmas Market is free to attend and I am encouraging residents to come along, have a browse and support our wonderful local businesses.”

It is open from noon until 8pm Monday to Saturday, and noon until 6pm on Sunday.

