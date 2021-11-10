Stamp duty fuels record demand for Blandy & Blandy’s conveyancing services

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy’s award-winning Residential Property team says it has experienced record demand for conveyancing services this year.

It attributes the demand due to the Government’s Stamp Duty ‘holiday’ which ended on September 30.

It was introduced during the early stages of the pandemic to help keep the property market moving and was among a number of schemes such as Eat Out To Help Out to help sectors hit by covid closures.

The number of completions, for properties sold and purchased, handled by the team increased by 74% during the first nine months of this year in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of completions in 2021 more than doubled versus last year.

Blandy’s partner and team head Manisha Bhula said: “I would of course like to thank all of our clients during the past 18 months for choosing to work with us and to wish them well in their new homes.

“I would also like to thank the leading estate agents we work closely with for recognising and appreciating the service we provide and for continuing to recommend us to their clients.

“We highly value these important relationships with trusted and established firms.”

She added: “I must also acknowledge and thank my colleagues for their hard work and dedication during what has been a very busy and challenging time for everyone. Their commitment during an extremely busy time allowed us to handle and deal with an unprecedented caseload.”

Blandy & Blandy says its successful approach has been firmly reflected in the feedback received from clients, with 98% of those surveyed confirming that they would recommend the firm to others.

The firm has also received a significant number of five-star Google reviews, with clients having described the team and the service provided as “professional”, “proactive”, “calm and reassuring”, “value for money”, “absolutely fantastic” and “second-to-none”.

It has offices in Reading and Henley-on-Thames

For more details, log on to: www.blandy.co.uk