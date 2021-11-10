Wokingham.Today

Stamp duty fuels record demand for Blandy & Blandy’s conveyancing services

by Phil Creighton0
Manisha Bhula from Blandy & Blandy

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy’s award-winning Residential Property team says it has experienced record demand for conveyancing services this year.

It attributes the demand due to the Government’s Stamp Duty ‘holiday’ which ended on September 30.

It was introduced during the early stages of the pandemic to help keep the property market moving and was among a number of schemes such as Eat Out To Help Out to help sectors hit by covid closures.

The number of completions, for properties sold and purchased, handled by the team increased by 74% during the first nine months of this year in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of completions in 2021 more than doubled versus last year.

Blandy’s partner and team head Manisha Bhula said: “I would of course like to thank all of our clients during the past 18 months for choosing to work with us and to wish them well in their new homes.

“I would also like to thank the leading estate agents we work closely with for recognising and appreciating the service we provide and for continuing to recommend us to their clients.

“We highly value these important relationships with trusted and established firms.”

She added: “I must also acknowledge and thank my colleagues for their hard work and dedication during what has been a very busy and challenging time for everyone. Their commitment during an extremely busy time allowed us to handle and deal with an unprecedented caseload.”

Blandy & Blandy says its successful approach has been firmly reflected in the feedback received from clients, with 98% of those surveyed confirming that they would recommend the firm to others.

The firm has also received a significant number of five-star Google reviews, with clients having described the team and the service provided as “professional”, “proactive”, “calm and reassuring”, “value for money”, “absolutely fantastic” and “second-to-none”.

It has offices in Reading and Henley-on-Thames

For more details, log on to: www.blandy.co.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham’s Ship Inn award is ‘very much deserved’ says CAMRA expert

Phil Creighton

Parents push council for sixth form in Arborfield Green

Jess Warren

Suspect arrested in connection with Loddon Valley locker thefts

Gemma Davidson
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.