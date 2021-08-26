Starbucks denies rumours it is moving into Woodley

AN INTERNATIONAL coffee company has denied the rumours it is moving into Woodley town centre.

Over recent weeks, speculation has been growing on social media sites about the coffee giant’s presence, with some suggesting it could open a branch on Crockhamwell Road.

Town centre manager, Brian Fennelly, said the rumours started without much substance, and he had no reason to believe the brand had set its sights on the town.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “While we are always looking for opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers, we currently have no plans to open in Crockhamwell Road, Berkshire.”