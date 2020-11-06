Starbucks launches delivery service

THIS WEEK, a Wokingham coffee shop launched a delivery service.

Starbucks, on Elms Field, is keeping the caffeine flowing with doorstep delivery by Uber Eats.

Managed by franchisee Cobra Coffee, the partnership has already proved popular across the country.

Gwyn Kennett​, head of operations at Cobra Coffee, said: “With so many people currently self isolating, the Uber Eats delivery service has been warmly welcomed.

“We have definitely seen a high number of deliveries to students and families who are being asked to stay inside at the moment.

“It’s times like these when we appreciate the small things – for some of us, this is having a pumpkin spiced latte delivered to our door.”

Coffee lovers with the largest orders were in Horsham and Tonbridge where the average order was between £1 and £1.50 higher than other areas.

The new service started on Monday, October 19, with nine stores across the country and Wokingham joined the scheme on Monday.

For more information, visit: www.cobracoffee.co.uk