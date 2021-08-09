Stars are shining again for Reading Buses

READING Buses has relaunched its Star of the Month Awards — and the first round has seen a bumper crop of winners.

The monthly awards ceremony was created to recognise employees and managers who have gone above and beyond to support customers in need.

It was suspended due to covid and replaced with a ceremony at the end of last year.

Now, Reading Buses has announced its first winners since reintroducing the scheme.

Awais Iqbal, from Reading, and Steve Saunders, from Calcot, were praised for taking swift action after a man collapsed from a seizure on the purple 17 route.

While Mr Saunders rolled the man on to his side and contacted the emergency services, Mr Iqbal stopped another bus to get passengers on their way.

Caroline Anscombe, Reading Buses HR director, said: “This was a great team effort by Steve and Awais.

“We are relieved that the customer was okay.”

Christos Papachristodolou, who is also from Reading, was nominated for Star of the Month after helping a visually impaired person use the bus for the first time.

Jordan McKie, from Reading, was also nominated for consistently helping the control room team and drivers. n Customers can nominate employees for the next Star of the Month Awards at: www.reading-buses.co.uk/star