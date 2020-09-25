Station bridge repairs rejected over historical material concerns

PLANS TO restore the Wokingham Station footbridge were rejected by planning officers on Tuesday, causing frustration for residents.

The Grade II listed walkway was due to be repaired by Network Rail, who submitted plans to replace the timber flooring with a hard-wearing fibreglass.

Cllr Rachel Bishop-Firth, one of three ward councillors for Emmbrook — which boundary includes the station — said she had been campaigning for the repairs to be made for three years.

She said the modern materials caused concern for planning officers, who wanted the bridge to be restored to match the original timber.

But Network Rail said the fibreglass has a longer life span, which would extend the life of the structure.

Cllr Bishop-Firth told Wokingham.Today: “We are delighted that Network Rail are taking action. The bridge is a historical asset and the only one of its kind still in operation in the country.

“We’re now talking about some fine points, and I really hope that this can be restored for future generations.”

But Cllr Daniel Hinton, councillor for neighbouring Evendons and member of the Wokingham Town Council planning committee was less optimistic about the future repairs.

“I’m frustrated it didn’t go to the borough council planning committee,” he said. “It should have gone to local councillors to discuss. If it’s not repaired, what happens next?”

Cllr Hinton said he was unable to list the planning application to go to committee debate because the station falls within Emmbrook ward, not Evendons.

“I expected it to come to the borough’s planning committee as it recently came to the town council committee — where we sat down and went through it,” he said.

“I would question why the Emmbrook councillors did not list it.”

He added: “They could submit or appeal, but we’re talking about Network Rail — they’ve got the whole country to be looking after, are they going to be thinking about one bridge in Wokingham?

“It’s taken three years to get to this stage, is it going to take another three years?”

Cllr Hinton said the bridge repairs have become increasingly important to provide a safe walking route to the town centre, and questioned whether residents would take a detour via Molly Millars Lane or via Mount Pleasant on the Oxford Road if the bridge broke.

Peter Must, from the Wokingham Society, said he hopes Network Rail will submit amended plans quickly.

The society, which had strongly supported the application, also joined calls for the firm to use timber for the steps.

Hearing the decision notice on Wednesday morning, he reached out to Network Rail about their plans to submit another application.

“They’re meeting on Thursday (today) to discuss it,” Mr Must said. “We’re hoping for a quick reapplication that addresses planning officer concerns — we’ve got to be optimistic.”

The bridge was originally made from double-headed rails, with sleepers for the steps.

Some sleepers and rails were replaced in the 1980s (in the latter case by bull-head rails) during British Rail maintenance.