Stay safe and be considerate on Bonfire Night, says Wokingham Borough Council

THE BOROUGH Council is calling on residents to stay safe and be considerate over the coming weeks.

With Bonfire Night and Diwali celebrations on the horizon, it is urging people to think twice before setting off fireworks and lighting bonfires.

According to the council, this could put pressure on emergency services, and could harm people who are suffering from the coronavirus.

“Our residents’ safety is our number one priority,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“Please be considerate to your neighbours and avoid putting additional pressure on emergency services and the NHS by having a bonfire, especially during this pandemic when your neighbours may have underlying respiratory health conditions.”

Bonfires are permitted with social distancing and there will be patrols to ensure people are following the rules.

The council will be working with officers from the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) to try and discourage bonfires and ensure fireworks are used safely.

“If you are planning on having a bonfire please, out of courtesy, discuss your plans with your neighbours first,” Cllr Batth added.

“And don’t forget to check the bonfire pile for hedgehogs before lighting it.”

Anybody found burning commercial waste can be prosecuted and face up to a £20,000 fine if it causes black or dark smoke.

For those having bonfires, the RBFRS offers guidance on how to do so safely:

Build bonfires well away from buildings, fences, trees and garden structures

Do not burn aerosoles, tyres, canisters or anything containing foam or paint

Do not use petrol or paraffin to get fires going

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of emergencies

Never leave a bonfire unattended

To find out more visit: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/environmental-health/neighbourhood-concerns/smoke-and-bonfires