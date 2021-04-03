Stay yolk-al and enjoy this Easter fundraiser in Hurst

Parents have come up with a cracking good plan, with some wacky ideas, to raise funds their children’s school this Easter.

One family may even be displaying a giant fried egg on the roof of their home.

As many families will be staying ‘yolk-al’, the parents are organising a village Easter egg hunt with a difference this Saturday and Sunday across Hurst. Everyone, of all ages, can join in.

Gemma Moore, whose children Ariane, nine and Joe, five, go to

St Nicholas Primary, Hurst, explained the PTA’s project.

“Families have been busy creating papier mache eggs, bunnies built from hay, a Humpty Dumpty and other wacky ideas for about 30 Easter themed displays in front gardens and house windows round the village,” she said.

Gemma has a vision of a giant fried egg draped, with the help of her husband Gavin, over the roof of their bungalow. She’s anxious not to raise egg-spectations over the egg model, but adds: “We’re going to give it a go though.”

Interim PTA chair Dee Morley has designed a map to show where the displays are. They are on sale for £3 at the school and at Central Convenience Store in The Street, Hurst. All money raised will go the school.

Once hunters have found as many displays as possible they can take the map to the shop to claim their chocolatey reward, thanks to village company Chocoholics.

Gemma said: “We have seen some lovely community initiatives over the last year like the Hurst advent calendar where different houses created displays.

“We thought it would be good to build on the community spirit and fundraise for the school.”