Step into the Room for this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

THE COUNTDOWN to Wokingham Festival is ticking away – not long to go now.

So it should come as no surprise that this week we’re focusing on more bands performing at our terrific annual event.

And bass player Andy is also playing host. Can’t wait.

Every week, Wokingham Loves Music aims to bring you a selection of tunes you can enjoy from some of the best musicians, all with a connection to the area.

Why not have a listen?

The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat: https://www.facebook.com/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Room – The Golden Ones

We are looking forward to the return of The Room to Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday after their impressive appearance at the festival in 2019.

Fans of the band also get an extra treat as the band’s bass player, Andy Rowe, who is also an internationally renowned voiceover artist,

will be host for Sunday on the main TradeMark Stage.

Here’s a single, from the band’s acclaimed Caught by the Machine album which is a great singalong anthem – theroom.band

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer songwriter who has played live in the area previously and he will be returning this year on the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at Wokingham Festival on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Edward has been busy building his own recording studio, setting up a new record label and recording new music.

We’ll look forward to hearing that when ready but, while we wait, here’s one of his excellent previously released singles – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Mike Wagner – Be Yours

Mike is a Reading-based singer-songwriter and drummer from Durban, South Africa and he will be appearing live on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.facebook.com/mikewagnermusic

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

This local band performed at one of the Peach Place live music events recently. We understand that they will be releasing their debut album soon but, in the meantime, here’s one of their earlier singles – www.crookedshapes.com

Kyros – The Good Doctor

A very prolific international band with local connections. Check them out live on their summer tour which features an appearance at Wokingham Festival – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

Here’s a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line up and what a good addition it is. The 11 describe themselves as ‘a straight up, no messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty’- www.facebook.com/the11uk

Flutatious – Sound of Jura

This band are a live favourite with their exciting blend of folk, rock and prog. They will be making a return visit to Wokingham Festival to play tracks from their new album, Through Space and Time and more – www.flutatious.co.uk

The Hedge Inspectors – Leave Me Alone

Here’s an acoustic duo who play original and occasional covers with wit and melody. They will be playing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.unplugthewood.com/thehedgeinspectors

Wille and the Bandits –

Four Million Days

They have been described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘One of the best live acts in the country’ so their visit to Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday is not to be missed – www.willeandthebandits.com

A Better Life – Mono Heart

A Better Life is based around Phil Daniels, who has put on live events in the local area and the album, Take a Deep Breath, from which this track is taken, shows that Phil is also a very creative musician and producer – abetterlifemusic.com