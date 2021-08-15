Steppin Out singers entertain as part of Wokingham’s Theatre In The Park event

A GROUP of children sang their hearts out as they entertained families at Wokingham’s Theatre in the Park, writes Laura Scardarella.

Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow, a children’s theatre school based in Woodley and Wokingham, were one of the many acts that performed in Howard Palmer Gardens on Sunday, August 1 for a day of Theatre In The Park.

They joined Tom Neil, Anthony Allgood, Sarah Devon, Stuart Haylor and audiences were even treated to some scenes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“This was the first time that some of them had ever performed in front of an audience while others had been with us for 11 years since we opened,” said principal Shelley Otway.

“The children were able to stay and watch other acts which was great for them and it was incredibly heartwarming and emotional to watch.”