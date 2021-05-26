Steve’s £100k run to Brighton

A WOKINGHAM runner wants to raise £100,000 with his latest charity fundraiser.

Steve Butler is planning to run 62 miles (100km) from London to Brighton to support Wokingham’s local Samaritans branch — and he’ll be relying on his 10 years’ of running experience to go the distance.

Steve started volunteering with the charity’s Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot & Districts team in 2018 and said the work they do is “unique and vital” to the local community.

“It seems perfectly natural to want to raise some funds for my local branch,” he says. “This run just gives me the opportunity to give a little bit more support.

“Samaritans take a call every six seconds. That means while I tackle the 100k from London to Brighton, more than 6,000 will have contacted [the charity].”

Samaritans relies on its own fundraising to keep the centre near Larges Lane, Bracknell, up and running and needs £25,000 each year.

Last year, Steve had hoped to take on the London to Brighton ultra-marathon, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fingers crossed and roadmap permitting, the run will now take place this year,” he says.

So far, he has raised nearly £650.

The London to Brighton challenge will take place during the Late May Bank Holiday.

The course begins in Richmond-upon-Thames, and finishes at Brighton Racecourse.

To donate to Steve’s fundraiser, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SteveIsCollecting