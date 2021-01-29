Still time (just) to grow old disgracefully

A SHORT story competition has been launched exclusively for those over 90.

The Grow Old Disgracefully writing competition focuses on childhood memories.

Running until Sunday, January 31, residents interested must submit 500 words as a short story.

The winner will receive £200 and a tree of their choice to be planted near their home. The story will also be featured on the Grow Old Disgracefully website.

Judging the writing competition is BAFTA-winning Virginia McKenna OBE – famous for A Town Called Alice; Lauren St John, author of The White Giraffe and Dead Man’s Cove, BBC broadcaster and author, Nicholas Owen, crime writer, Peter James, and the Scottish Literary agent Judy Moir.

Ms McKenna said: “It is a real delight to have been asked to judge this truly unique writing competition.

“I’m looking forward to reading a range of entries which share strength and impart wisdom on this time we’re living in – as well as a good dose of irreverence. “

To find out more and enter, visit: www.growolddisgracefully.co.uk/competition