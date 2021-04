CROWTHORNE’S colour scene has a whole lot going on – but you’ll have to be quick as the trail closes on Sunday.

A colourful house in Belmont Road Picture: Steve Smyth

Pinehurst Care Centre has joined in PIcture: Steve Smyth

Hundreds of families have been exploring the village to see the displays and raise funds for Hatch Ride School and Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Maps are on sale in the Co-op in the village’s High Street.

For more, visit: crowthornetrails.org