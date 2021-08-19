Still time to visit Woodley’s pop-up charity shop

A POP-UP charity shop opened in Woodley last week. Launched by the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, it has partnered up with the Rotary Club Loddon Vale and Inner Wheel Reading Maiden Erlegh.

It will be open tomorrow at 9.30am.

It will stay open until Sunday.

Customers are allowed in from 9.30am to 3pm Thursday through to Saturday, and from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday.

The outside of the pop-up charity shop, which is close to Waitrose

Sarah Shears, from the Rotary Club, said the aim is to fundraise for many of the charities the Rotary group supports.

She said many of their fundraising activities have been cancelled, and hopes this will top up their respective pots.