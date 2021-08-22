Stocks and spare ribs at Finchampstead care home’s summer barbecue

A SUMMER barbecue delighted residents at a Finchampstead care home earlier this month.

Wild Acres, on Finchampstead Road, provided an afternoon of food and live music for its residents.

Singer Mandy visited to entertain families as they enjoyed a feast of burgers, sausages and more.

The centre’s new manager, Andrina Fry, was put in the stocks to raise money to split between the activities fund for residents and a charity of their choice, which is to be confirmed.

In total, they raised £218.50.

The stocks were built by Wokingham Men’s Shed, based at The Pavillion on Latimer Road.

Ron Baillie, chairman of Wokingham Men’s Shed, said it was “great fun” designing and making the stocks.

“The stocks were made one afternoon by Phil Newman and Pam Atkins, who are two of our most active and helpful shedders,” he said.

“Like many things we make, it was made out of up-cycled wood from an old shelf, some unwanted fence posts and some other donated wood.

“It’s very satisfying when we’re able to repurpose wood and make something completely different from its original old use.”

Activities coordinator Michele Munro said: “After missing out last year, this year’s summer barbecue was a real tonic, seeing residents enjoying themselves in the sunshine with their loved ones was just wonderful.

“The food and drinks, entertainment, fun in the stocks and, most importantly, the company made for a really special day.”

For more information, log on to: wildacrescarehome.co.uk