Stop and Search powers in Crowthorne and Sandhurst extended until 2pm on Sunday

A STOP and Search order for parts of Crowthorne and Sandhurst has been extended by an additional 24 hours.

Originally put in place from 2pm on Friday, October 2, it will now last until at least 2pm on Sunday, October 4.

Thames Valley Police said that the order is needed following two weekends of what it describes as “significant” disorder, including pre-arranged fights with weapons in local areas.

The Section 60 Order applies to an area defined by the road boundaries of the B3430 to the north, Wokingham Road to the west, York Town Road to the south and Rackstraw Road into Foresters Way to the east.

Sandhurst Memorial Ground is also included in the boundaries.

Explaining the need for the extension, Chief Superintendent Sarah Grahame said: “We have extended this Section 60 order for another 24 hours and will keep it under review to decide whether it is necessary to remain in place beyond 2pm tomorrow.

“Under this order, officers have the powers to stop and search anybody within a defined area while it is activated, with or without reasonable grounds to do so.”

She added that during the order, there would be a continued increased presence of uniformed police officers.

“This order has been put in place to prevent such incidents from taking place, and so I hope that this does reassure the local community,” she added. “Putting Section 60 orders in place is not something we do every day, and we do not take decisions to do so lightly.”

She continued: “These orders exist to help the police prevent serious violence. Although this may sound concerning, the Section 60 is just one of many measures we can use in order to prevent incidents of violence.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer. This does not mean you are in trouble. Please listen to and engage with our officers, and they will be happy to address any concerns that you have.”

For more details, on Section 60 orders and how they are used, log on to Thames Valley Police’s website.