Stores to close early for Euro 2020 final as England take on Italy

McColls
McColls in Woodley is closing early to allow staff to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final

Tomorrow is the Euro 2020 final, the first time in 55 years that England can watch its men’s football team take part in a final. Streets are expected to empty as the nation gathers round television sets at home and in pubs and clubs.

England will be taking on Italy in the Euro 2020 final, with kick-off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11.

The last time the men’s team reached a final was the World Cup in 1966, where they famously beat the then West Germany 3-2, and led to one of the most famous lines in football commentary: “They think it’s all over … it is now”.

With more than 27 million people tuning in to Wednesday’s semi-final, where England beat Denmark with a winning goal in extra time, it is expected that television audiences will reach record levels as the nation tunes in.

And if everyone wants to watch the game, some stores will be closing early so staff can enjoy the game with their families and covid bubbles.  

While larger stores will be subject to Sunday trading hours and shut their doors in plenty of time for staff to make their way to their covid-safe viewing location, smaller shops and convenience stores have different arrangements.

McColls Euro 2020
McColls in Woodley

But bosses at Tesco have announced that its Express stores will shut at 7.45pm, the same with Co-op stores.

And McColl’s had a notice in its Woodley branch window letting customers know that it too will be shutting up shop early.

With a late finish to the game – especially if it goes to extra time and penalties – the nation’s big night could become a big hangover the next morning.

It’s all a bit up in the air, play it by ear, but businesses and schools could be flexible with their opening hours. At the moment, Lidl has said its stores could open an hour later on Monday if England are triumphant in their Euro 2020 game.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

