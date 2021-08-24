Street music will make Twyford’s village centre come alive

THE SOUND of music is coming to Twyford in a bid to liven up the village’s economy.

Ward councillor Stephen Conway wants to launch a series of street performances over the coming months, thanks to a small funding pot.

“It’s all a question of trying to encourage greater footfall in the village centre, to help the shops and other local businesses try and increase their trade after a very difficult period,” he said.

“It’s all part of the drive to try and promote local economic recovery.”

Cllr Conway said he envisions live music and entertainment in the village centre on a weekly basis — and hopes he can get performers in from the end of the month.

He has proposed to fund the project using a small pot of money from the European Union.

“It’s a fairly modest amount that will come Twyford’s way, but it should be enough,” he explained.

“I’ve actually been working with a local musician and organiser who is very keen to see this happen.

“Now I’m just trying to work through the details with the borough council and with a bit of luck, it will add some value to the area.”

The councillor has also been liaising with Robin Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, about how to support the village’s businesses.

Mr Yeadon has suggested launching a new business forum to help retailers converse with the borough council about support options.

“These things may not happen immediately, but I’m working hard to pursue this and make this happen,” Cllr Conway added.

SINCE THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN, IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT LIVE MUSIC WILL START FROM SATURDAY, AUGUST 28