RESIDENTS in Earley were surprised last week to find they had been moved to Crowthorne without notice.

Kenton Road, off Wokingham Road, was renamed halfway down to Hinton Close, a street off Hatch Ride in Crowthorne.

Residents speculated whether the two streets had been swapped over.

A council spokesperson apologised for the mix-up, and said the sign was installed in error.

It will be replaced with a new one this week.