Streets in Earley record covid infection rate of 845.3 per 100,000 — more than five times the national average

COVID infection rates are shooting up across the borough, with some areas recording an infection rate five times the national average.

Data from Public Health England revealed in the week leading up to Friday, June 25, areas in Earley had an infection rate of 845.3 per 100,000 people.

This was recorded along Wokingham Road, Whiteknights Road and Erleigh Road.

This is markedly higher than the national average, which currently sits at 157 cases per 100,000 people.

Neighbouring areas in Lower Earley recorded an infection rate of 266.1 per 100,000 people, above the borough’s average of 109.9.

Emmbrook and Hurst have been grouped together in the interactive map, demonstrating an infection rate of 200.9 per 100,000.

Barkham and Woosehill recorded an infection rate of 238.3 during the same timeframe, and Wokingham town centre had a case rate of 132.1.

Winnersh had an infection rate of 125.8.

Woodley was broken into north and east, with Mohawk Way, Tippings Lane and Duffield Road being included in Woodley East. This area had an infection rate of 114.6.

Woodley North and Sonning had an infection rate of 143.2.

Twyford, Charvil, Wargrave and Remenham all had an infection rate under 100 cases per 100,000 people.

For more information, or to find out the infection rate near you, visit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map/cases