Wokingham.Today

Strictly Come Dancing stars to dance at The Hexagon

by Laura Scardarella0
Strictly come dancing

A BALLROOM show featuring Strictly Come Dancing stars will be shimmying its way to The Hexagon later this month.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have joined forces for their first-ever show together, Him & Me.

Directed by Alan Burkitt, the pair will be joined by a cast of dancers and singers for this one-night only performance.

The show will take place on Thursday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available to purchase for £40 and £48.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com

Related posts

Family fun day for Woodley’s Lilly-May this weekend

Laura Scardarella

Resurfacing will make journeys smooth

Phil Creighton

Compost – reasons to avoid peat
and why it’s bad for the environment

David Lamont
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.