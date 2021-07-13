Strictly Come Dancing stars to dance at The Hexagon

A BALLROOM show featuring Strictly Come Dancing stars will be shimmying its way to The Hexagon later this month.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have joined forces for their first-ever show together, Him & Me.

Directed by Alan Burkitt, the pair will be joined by a cast of dancers and singers for this one-night only performance.

The show will take place on Thursday, July 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available to purchase for £40 and £48.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com