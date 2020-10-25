Strictly star joins council call for foster parents in borough

LOCAL Strictly Come Dancing star Ian Waite has joined the council in a mission to raise awareness of the need to find fostering homes across the borough.

Mr Waite met with foster carer Sue Rayment, one of over 50 foster carers at Wokingham Borough Council, to chat about the need to find a Perfect 10 more local fostering homes.

He said: “I am delighted to do my bit to help raise awareness of the need for more local foster carers for local children and would encourage people to talk to the team about fostering in Wokingham borough.”

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, added: “I would echo Ian’s encouragement of residents to get in touch to find out more about our fostering service.

“You could be our newest foster family providing a vital, happy home to a young person close to home and ensuring they get the support they need as they grow up.”

Fostering makes a difference for a young person in need but can benefit the families too. Fostering through the council offers a remuneration package, council tax exemption, training including a specialist therapeutic programme, and one-to-one and out-of-hours support.

Fees increase with experience, with some fosters able to use the salary to fund a change of career.

An experienced foster carer at Level 2, who cares for two children all year, could earn more than £25,000 per annum, excluding allowances for the children.

The council holds monthly online information events about the fostering process. The next will be held on Wednesday, November 18 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

For more information, and to book a place, email: fostering@wokingham.gov.uk, call: 0118 974 6204