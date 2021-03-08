Strong start to the year for Wokingham-based business PRISYM ID

A WOKINGHAM-based clinical labelling firm has entered 2021 with a range of business wins.

Setting out its ambitions for 2021, PRISYM ID said it plans to continue focusing its efforts on supporting the medical sector.

And it has announced some business wins over the past year, including new clinical trials and significant growth in its flagship 360 platform, which supports people keeping electronic records.

Richard Adams, CEO of PRISYM ID, said that looking forward, the pandemic will undoubtedly leave “a lasting legacy” for the life sciences industry and has re-written the rules of what is feasible.

“The challenge now is to lock in these gains,” he said.

“I’m conscious that PRISYM ID has learnt so much working with our clients in this environment, and I want to make sure we maintain a laser-like focus on both the medical device and life sciences sectors as we help them reconfigure after covid.

“I know PRISYM ID is positioned better than anyone to respond and deliver the regulated labelling and content management solutions they need.”

The company provides packaging solutions to life science and pharmaceutical companies across the globe.