StrongerTogether – Maiden Erlegh School makes uplifting film to support students

IN A BID to support students during lockdown, one local school is sending the message that everyone is #StrongerTogether.

And to prove it, Maiden Erlegh School has made a new, uplifting film.

Paul Gibson, the school’s headteacher, took to social media to remind students that the school is here for students no matter how tough life gets.

Posting a video, he wanted to show students that their hard work has not been wasted.

“School looks different,” the video says. “Life has altered. It is a time of change.”

It says that while the end of school may look different, young people can rest assured their future is not cancelled.

Mr Gibson says: “We know how hard the students are working and those in examination years still have the uncertainty of how their grades, which they have studied hard for, will be awarded.

“We felt this video, made by PiXL, was a timely reminder that we are all in this together and that we will continue to support them every step of the way.”

A still from Maiden Erlegh School’s video

The headteacher says he is “incredibly proud” of the support the school’s community has shown to one another throughout the pandemic.

“Students and staff have been fantastic at adapting to an ever changing picture,” he adds.

“#TeamMaidenErlegh really is stronger together and we want those taking exams to know that their hard work, commitment and dedication has not been wasted.”

#TeamMaidenErlegh – watch this video, we are here for you! Keep going no matter how tough it gets. What you do now does matter. #StrongerTogether @PiXLclub @MaidenErleghSch pic.twitter.com/qkUBijCaBA — MESHeadteacher (@MesHeadteacher) January 29, 2021

To watch the video, visit: twitter.com/MesHeadteacher/status/1355129911774736384