The Wokingham Paper

Student pushes online mental health support

by Jess Warren0
University of Reading
Students from the University of Reading are supporting other young people with their mental health

DOZENS of students at the University of Reading are supporting young people with their mental health during the second lockdown.

More than 40 psychology students have teamed up with the mental health app MeeTwo to offer their support.

The Super-Peers initiative was created by psychology undergraduate student, Thomas Freeney over two years, and has developed into a placement scheme to allow other students to use their skills to help others.

Dr Comley, co-founder of MeeTwo Education, said: “Tom’s scheme has been a phenomenal success, both with users, and students.”

Mr Freeney has been praised by University staff for his work.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

