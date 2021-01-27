Student rental portal from young Reading-based innovator wins national award

A READING resident has been named one of the UK’s next ‘young innovators’.

23-year-old Christopher Elliot is the founder of Untrapped, a one-stop student rental portal which manages the process for students and landlords. He hopes it will save money and improve renting standards.

Mr Elliot was named an award-winner in this year’s Young Innovators Awards, which recognise young people up and down the country who have the potential to become future leaders in business.

Seven of this year’s 64 winners were from the South East, and now, they will all receive a £5,000 grant and one-on-one business coaching.

“I am both thrilled and honoured to have been selected for the Innovate UK award,” said Mr Elliot. “Untrapped’s offering will significantly reduce the total cost of student letting, improve compliance and drive the overall market standards.”

He hopes the funding and business support will allow him to test Untrapped’s services in at least two cities in the UK.