Students benefit from school streets

SCHOOL STREETS have been launched in Reading, to make it safer for students to walk, scoot or cycle to and from school.

Lucy Prismall, transport planner and lead on programme at Reading Borough Council, said the worthwhile initiative brings tangible benefits to pupils, parents and nearby residents.

“Temporarily closing streets outside schools to traffic at drop-off and pick up times completely alters the street space, helping to lower congestion by encouraging people to change their travel behaviours, improve air quality, improve safety and leads to improved mental and physical health,” she said.

Closures last for 45 minutes, during term time.

Only eligible vehicles can access the road during the closure, such as residents and visitors to properties.

The closure point is supervised by marshals.

“The initiative is new to Reading with our first trial in April, and two further school street trials have opened in June,” Ms Prismall said.

“We recognise the safety of the children and other users in the street is paramount and this is the responsibility of the schools, especially the marshals, who are all volunteers as they are responsible for ensuring the roads are closed safely in accordance with the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order.”

Marshals were trained with help from road safety training company TTC.

Andy Wheeler, from the company, said the initiative supports their ethos of protecting people on the move.

“Everyone involved has enjoyed working on the project as we can all appreciate the benefits,” he said.

Schools must meet criteria to become eligible and complete an informal consultation with nearby residents and businesses before applying.