Subway marks festive season with Pig in Blanket Sub

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year for one popular fast food chain.

This is because Subway, with branches in Wokingham and Winnersh, launched its festive menu on Monday, November 9.

Some of the highlights include the Pig in Blanket Sub. This six inch sandwich comes in tiger bread, and can also be ordered as a salad or wrap.

Pigs in Blankets Pots are making their debut on the menu this year too.

Customers can also order the Turkey Breast SubStack with crispy hash browns, or opt for a turkey-filled Toasted Bite instead with cheese and ciabatta bread.

For those with a sweet tooth, the food chain has two festive cookies up for grabs again this year – the Chocolate Orange Cookie and the Mince Pie Cookie.

And to top it off, Subway has launched its Honeycomb Coffee and Hot Chocolate too.

The festive menu is available for delivery or pick up from Wednesday, November 11.