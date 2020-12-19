Success for Wokingham’s virtual market, says borough council

MORE THAN 1,400 people tuned into Wokingham’s Virtual Christmas Market this year – and the council says it was a great success.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wokingham Borough Council’s plans for a crafts Christmas Market in Cantley Park were scrapped.

Instead, it created a Facebook group where local independent businesses could feature their wares, allowing residents ‘window shop’ from home.

And according to Wokingham Borough Council, launching the market online paid off for local business owners.

Naomi Cardy, owner of Homes with Nomes, said the project kept her busy during lockdown.

“I couldn’t be happier with the market,” she said.

“It’s great to see the community and local businesses come together in times of crisis.”

And Catherine Wilkins, owner of Cath’s Attic, said being able to advertise online was a welcome change from hosting a market stall.

“Thanks to the online market and other virtual fairs, my business has grown and I’ve been able to make a larger profit than I would have done at physical events, saving me lots of time and logistics,” Ms Wilkins said.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, says the market was a “brilliant initiative”.

“As always, Wokingham Borough Council officers have gone above and beyond for the residents of the borough, bringing alternative shopping ways and spreading happy cheer,” he added.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to all of the customers who have decided to support small businesses at this time of particular hardship.

“Your kind hearts and contributions meant that so many of them were able to stay afloat.”

The Market, which launched in mid-November, is one of the longest-running Christmas markets Wokingham has seen.

It remains open until Monday, December 21 and can be accessed via: www.facebook.com/groups/397296495009840