Theale Golf Club seniors ensured they got revenge on Bishopswood at the weekend as they avenged their defeat of a few weeks earlier.
In the reverse fixture at the weekend, Theale gained the win by three and a half to two
and a half.
Theale’s star players of the day were John Blair and Des Thompson with an incredible eight and seven.
Success sees Theale Golf Club seniors enact revenge
