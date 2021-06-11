Wokingham.Today

Success sees Theale Golf Club seniors enact revenge

Theale Golf seniors John Blair and Des Thompson against their Bishopwood opponents
Theale Golf Club seniors ensured they got revenge on Bishopswood at the weekend as they avenged their defeat of a few weeks earlier.

In the reverse fixture at the weekend, Theale gained the win by three and a half to two
and a half.

Theale’s star players of the day were John Blair and Des Thompson with an incredible eight and seven.

