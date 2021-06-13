Succulents on show at Sheeplands

PRICKLY succulents were back on display at Hare Hatch Sheeplands last weekend.

RHS gold medal winners, Ottershaw Cacti from Chertsey, visited, presenting a range of rare and unusual succulents to visitors.

They also had smaller succulents available to buy as well as sharing lots of tips and hints on how to grow the plants.

Joanne Jackson said it was “so great” to be back showing and selling plants.

“The weather was glorious, and the plants just sparkled in the sunshine,” she said.

“We had a steady flow of customers all day from the moment the garden centre opened until it closed at 4pm, with everyone socially distanced and wearing a mask.

“It was great to be able to talk about succulents with like-minded people and some had bought in their own plants for identification and potting advice.

“It’s always inspiring to see and hear what others are doing with their succulents.”

Rob Scott with a wide variety of Cacti at the Hare Hatch Sheeplands Garden Centre at the weekend. Picture: Steve Smyth

Now the plant nursery is making plans for a bonsai show, which takes place on Saturday, July 3.

For more information, visit harehatchsheeplands.co.uk

