Sue Ryder appeals for residents to join befriending service

AN EARLEY woman is supporting the call to get more residents helping their community.

Kate Gilbert from Earley is a befriender for Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice, in Reading.

To mark Befriending Week this week, the hospice is appealing to Wokingham residents to make a positive difference to the lives of others in their community.

It is looking for people to support patients living in their neighbourhood by providing companionship, helping them to go out and access favourite activities and places, assisting with small practical tasks and offering respite for their family.

Since launching the‘good-neighbour ‘style befriending service in 2015, it has provided almost 7,000 hours of care and support to residents.

Ms Gilbert said: “I could give all the clichés, but fundamentally I think that volunteering is in my DNA.

“I have learned a lot and I have been lucky enough to have met some amazing people along the way. I hope I have given something back too, whether that’s time, a listening ear or a hand. It doesn’t take or need much.”

A patient matched with Ms Gilbert, said they get on like a house on fire.

“I can’t tell you how much it’s made a difference, knowing that she’s coming,” they said.

Befrienders are often paired with patients who share personal interests and hobbies.

The role involves volunteering for an hour or two each week. No formal skills or qualifications are needed and comprehensive training and ongoing support is provided.

For more information, visit: bit.ly/3sSML7l