Sultan Balti to sponsor return of Bracknell Sunday League football

Wokingham’s Sultan Balti Palace is supporting the return of local football with its sponsorship of the Bracknell Sunday League’s supplementary cup competitions.

The Sultan Senior Cup and Sultan Junior Cup competitions, which will kick-off during April, are modeled on the ‘Champions League’ format where teams have been placed into groups of four or five.

Group winners will progress into a last-eight knockout format ending with a cup final to decide the winners of each competition.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the regular league season was curtailed however, the League and its teams will play its traditional League Senior and Junior cup competitions as well as this additional supplementary competition to provide some much-needed football for players, following ongoing Government and Football Association guidance.

As well as providing trophies for the winners, runners-up and match officials who are involved in the cup finals, the Sultan Balti Palace’s sponsorship deal will see players, their families, officials and supporters of Bracknell Sunday League teams being able to take advantage of exclusive money-off vouchers and discounts.

The restaurant and its Sultan Express delivery operation is also aiming to provide ‘man-of-the-match’ rewards in the form of free takeaways during the latter stages of the competitions.

Raja Majid, owner of the Market Place restaurant, said: “We have been very fortunate with the support we have received from our customers throughout the past year. Our sponsorship of these competitions is our way of giving something back to our community that has been so supportive of us.”

Welcoming the sponsorship deal Tony Hardy, General Secretary of the Bracknell Sunday League, said: “We are delighted to have Wokingham’s Sultan Balti Palace sponsoring our supplementary cup competitions, and we hope our players will show their support for the fantastic support they’re showing us.”

Clubs, their players and supporters can discover more about the sponsorship and its benefits by following the Sultan Balti Palace restaurant on Facebook: @SultanPalaceWokingham, and on the restaurant’s website at www.sultanpalace.co.uk.

For more information, please contact Andrew Batt at andrew@sultanpalace.co.uk or call him on 07736 069058.