Sumas head to the Whitehouse for their new manager ahead of Premier Division challenge

THE SUMAS has a new gaffer, and he’s a local lad. Eliot Whitehouse has been appointed to the role as the newly promoted club prepares for its first season in the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties Premier Division North.

The 30-year-old was previously assistant manager at Marlow and, as a player, has turned out for Henley Town, Hartley Wintney, Reading Town, Woodley United, Hungerford Town, and Burnham.

As a youngster, he also played for Reading, Wycombe Wanderers, and Crystal Palace.

And Whitehouse has also coached Reading Women and its Community Trust.

Wokingham and Emmbrook FC felt that he was the most appropriate candidate for the club, taking over after Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston stepped down. The pair are still committed to the club and will assist in other roles.

The club had 20 applications for the role, and no wonder as they are now in Step 5 following a restructure of the National League System.

Mark Ashwell and Steve Williams welcoming Eliot Whitehouse to the club Picture: Andrew Batt

Mark Ashwell, President of Wokingham & Emmbrook FC, added that Eliot’s energy and enthusiasm stood out during the interview process.

And Steve Williams, Chairman of Wokingham & Emmbrook FC, said: “Elliott is a local lad who has been involved with local teams throughout his career”.

Whitehouse holds a UEFA ‘B’ coaching license and says he was thrilled to be given his first managerial opportunity above youth level.

Describing himself as a centre-back but a centre-forward at heart, he was released by Wycombe Wanderers as a 14-year-old following a serious injury.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming, but I’m truly buzzing more than anything,” he said on learning the news.

His expectations for the season are realistic for a team that is competing at the higher, step 5 level for the first time. He will be satisfied with a mid-table position.

And in terms of what Wokingham’s supporters can expect to see, he said: “This season we will be a forward-thinking and forward passing team. I’d like to create a whole club feel, right from the youngest players with a style of playing throughout the club. Hopefully, it aids the first team.”

He also expects to be a familiar face at many of Wokingham & Emmbrook’s matches, from youngsters through to the Allied Counties, Suburban League and women’s team.

Whitehouse is a lifelong Reading FC supporter, and he will be introduced to the team ahead of next Tuesday’s league match at Abbey Rangers.