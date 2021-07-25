Sumas launch search for new manager as Dan and Matt step down

IT’S ALL change for the Sumas as the club starts a search for a new manager ahead of their first season of Step 5 football.

Wokingham and Emmbrook FC announced earlier this evening that, after three successful years, its joint team managers of Dan Bateman and Matt Eggleston, are stepping down.

This is due to work and family commitments.

However, the duo are committed to the Lowther Road-based club and will continue to help out in other roles.

READ MORE: FA restructure sees Binfield and Sumas promoted while Woodley United and Berks County to clash in Combined Counties

New coach Sam Wilson will stay on to continue with team training.

The club are now seeking a new manager to guide them in the Combined Counties League. They were promoted to Step 5 following a covid-hit season.

A spokesperson for the club said: “As the season starts and FA Cup and Vase fixtures draw near the club will be holding interviews ASAP to fill this role.

“If you feel you have the appropriate experience and qualifications to take on this challenging role please contact Mark Ashwell Club President mark@trademarkwindows.co.uk 07976 641687 or Steve Williams Club Chairman skw@intersurgical.co.uk 07785 385762.”

The club is sponsored by three well-known Wokingham-based companies: Blueprint Fitted Furniture, Trade Mark Windows and A1 Group.