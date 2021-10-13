Sumas reach semis in walking football national finals

Wokingham & Emmbrook Football Club’s over-50s Walking Football Team made it to the semi-final stage of last weekend’s Pharmacy2U National Finals.

They lost to the eventual winners Weston-Super-Mare, having progressed from the group stages of the competition in Barnsley.

Mike Allpress, captain and player-manager of the Sumas, said: “We were incredibly disappointed. We were 1-0 up for the majority of the semi-final, and we should have scored a second goal.

“We made a substitute with seven minutes left and, in hindsight, it disrupted the balance. We ended up conceding two silly goals.

He added: “It would have been nice to have beaten Leeds in the final. Next year, maybe?”