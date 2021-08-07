Wokingham.Today

Sumas search for street artist’s help

Sumas
MAKEOVER: The club is looking for an artist to style the container on Lowther Road

Wokingham & Emmbrook FC is looking for a talented street artist to transform a storage container at the club’s home ground.

The container, located at Emmbrook Sports and Social Club at Lowther Road, is in need of a makeover, and the club are hoping that a street artist will be willing to work their magic.

The club would like the container to be football themed and decorated in the club’s recognisable orange colour.

The Sumas’ first-team are currently preparing for a new adventure as the club were promoted to compete at step five, where they will play in the Combined Counties Premier Division North from the 2021/22 season.

Anyone interested can call  the club’s chairman, Steve Williams, on: 07785 385762

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

