Sumas secure new partnership with Macron

Wokingham & Emmbrook Football Club has partnered with sportswear manufacturer Macron UK for the 2021/22 season.

The deal saw the Lowther Road club debuting its new Macron kit in the Extra Preliminary Round of last Saturday’s FA Cup match at Easington Sports.

Macron, a supplier of cutting-edge, high-performance sportswear, is the official kit supplier to more than 50 sports clubs. Wokingham & Emmbrook join the likes of Reading, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest, the Wales rugby team and others, in taking to the field in a Macron kit.

The bespoke design for Wokingham & Emmbrook will also be worn by teams throughout the club, from under-7s upwards.

Steve Williams, Chairman of Wokingham & Emmbrook FC, said: “The club is very excited about this new partnership with Macron, and we see this as a great move forward for a growing professional club.”

Macron has a range of Wokingham & Emmbrook branded accessories available through www.macronlondonsoutheast.com/wokingham–emmbrook-fc-534-c.asp