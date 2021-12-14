Wokingham & Emmbrook 2-3 North Greenford: Sumas suffer late loss

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK were narrowly beaten by high flying North Greenford United in the Combined Counties Premier North.

With play spending some time in the middle zone, both teams took advantage by pressing forwards whenever they one the ball.

On an early occasion Clark had his shot saved by Sam House. Greenford then sallied forth and were caught offside but returned when Woodward saved a comparatively hard shot.

Another approach from Greenford was thwarted and Sumas broke away gaining a corner kick which was cleared allowing Greenford to create a fresh counter attack. After an excellent tackle, Sumas got on the chase again but Joe Commuskey headed the ball out of play.

The first goal was from George Brown which put Greenford ahead in the 25th minute.

The shot flew up into the top of the net as Mark O’Connell came inches away from clearing the ball off the line.

In the 38th minute, Brandon Curtis ran through and slotted a low straight shot past House to bring the scores level.

With the half time break imminent, a clash just inside the penalty area gave the visitors a penalty which Perry Price succeeded in scoring past Woodward.

Sumas had worked into the Greenford penalty area but Greenford defenders hesitated and caused a foul in the penalty area, giving Jack Mullan the opportunity to level up the score line again. He did so by converting his penalty to make it 2-2.

In the 85th minute, the ball was with Shaffi on the left wing and he shot low beyond Woodward with O’Connell on the goal line, but he couldn’t quite reach the ball entering by the near post at an acute angle.

The defeat leaves the Sumas three places off the bottom of the table.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: 1. Woodward, (GK), 2.Carter, 3.O’Connell, 4 Mullan, 5. Commuskey.(c), 6. C. Eagle, 7. Clark, 8. Aklobessi, 9. Curtis,14. Pearson. 11. Shaw.

Substitutes: 12. Badshah, 15. Mindomba, 16. Noyes, 17 Robson.

Report by Arthur Strand