Sumas v Woodley United preview: League leaders face Kestrels in local derby clash

HELLENIC LEAGUE action returns this Saturday with Wokingham & Emmbrook and Woodley United facing off in a local derby clash.

The team’s were due to clash on October 31, but the match was cancelled due to a positive test of Covid-19 among the Woodley team.



However, the teams will meet this Saturday (2pm) at Lowther Road in a meeting of teams at contrasting ends of the table.



The Sumas have enjoyed a remarkable start to their Hellenic League Division One East campaign and are unbeaten at the top of the table after seven matches, with five wins and two draws.

Sumas boss Dan Bateman said:“We had the Woodley game postponed and the week before we didn’t have a game so it’s almost been as if our lockdown began two weeks prior to everyone else.

“So when the league resumes, most teams will come into it having not played for four weeks, whereas we won’t have played for six.

“The good thing is that we were able to train in those two weeks before lockdown and some of the lads managed to get some minutes for the reserve side.

.“For us, we need to get up to match sharpness as quickly as possible and I think you will be able to see the teams that have done more preparation and have tried their best to keep themselves sharp during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Kestrels have struggled to find any early form, with just one win and four losses from their opening five fixtures leaving them in 14th place in the table, but will be hoping to turn their fortunes around against their local rivals.

Woodley United boss Jamie Williams said: ““Wokingham & Emmbrook are absolutely flying so it will be a massive test for us, just as every game is in this league,” he continued.

“We have played our best football against the better teams so that gives us hope but it will be very difficult.

“It’s great for them that they are unbeaten but I’m concerned about focusing on us.

“Our season won’t be defined by a result against them, by the way they’ve started, they will be fighting at a different end of the table but that isn’t to say we will go there and lie down and accept defeat.”