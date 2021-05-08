Summer hours for re3: more time to clear out

IF YOU’VE been itching for a spring clean, now’s your chance: summer hours for re3 are in operation.

The company, which operates waste and recyling facilities for the borough, has extended its opening hours in Bracknell and Reading sites as well as boosting the number of available slots by more than 15%.

The summer hours for re3, which run until the end of September, mean that both centres will be open from 8am until 7.30pm, seven days a week.

A spokesperson for re3 said: “We welcome extending opening hours, as it means more available to residents who are keen to have a clear out over spring and who wish to make use of this valuable local service.”

The recycling centres will continue to use the booking system, so all visitors will need to arrange a 30-minute slot with last bookings at 7pm.

The online appointment system was introduced in May last year because of the coronavirus, to help staff and residents adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“The re3 centres have been operating successfully for 10 months now with an advance booking system which has ensured public confidence in being able to dispose of their waste safely and without risk throughout the pandemic,” the spokesperson added.

“The added benefit of the system is that it has greatly reduced queuing, creating a more pleasant user experience and maintained really high recycling rates at the two sites, currently set at 73% at the Bracknell and 83% at the Reading site.”

The Click & Tip service can be booked up to seven days in advance. If you no longer need your booking, residents are asked to cancel or reschedule. This can be done up to three hours before the slot.

Residents are asked to only book one visit per week.

For more details or to book a slot, click here