Sunday is a snow day – Met Office latest on Wokingham’s winter wonderland

Snow
Elms Field in the snow in 2018

SNOW, we’re not joking: The Met Office is forecasting a whole day of the white stuff in Wokingham borough tomorrow, Sunday, January 24.

Earlier this week, it suggested that most of the day would be rain, sleet or occasional snow showers, but the latest forecast, as of 6pm on Saturday, January 23, shows nothing but snow falling between 8am and 8pm.

The heaviest – and most likely – showers will be between noon and 4pm.

It will also be cold. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, and the wind chill means that it feels like sub zero temperatures all day.

The situation will be reasonably short-lived as temperatures warm up on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for tomorrow.

This means that there could be possible delays on the roads, some cancellations or delays to rail and air travel.

There is a risk that some rural communities could be cut off for a time, and there could also be power cuts or problems with mobile phone coverage.

With Wokingham borough in lockdown, it is easier for people to stay at home.

Wokingham Borough Council gritters have been out and about today to keep main roads open, but as with all wintry conditions, the situation is hard to predict and roads may become treacherous quickly.

