Sunday is special for radio

BBC Radio Berkshire is to continue broadcasting church services on Sundays for listeners unable to visit their place of worship as a result of lockdown.

Over coming weeks, they will beled by a wide range of denominations, including the former Bishop ofReading and now Archbishop of York, the Rt Revd Stephen Cottrell.

There will also be reflections from Methodist minister the Revd Jenny Pathmarajah, and hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty.

These services are broadcast at 8am on Sundays, and are usually followed by a local reflection.

There are also reflections for Muslim, Sikh and Hindu believers – Islamic: Fridays 5.50am. Hindu: 5.50am Saturdays. Sikh: Sundays 5.50am.

The BBC said that its listeners have described the services as “uplifting”, “comforting” and a “lifeline”.

Chris Burns, head of BBC local radio, said: “We know from personal testament just how important these broadcasts have proved to be.

“They have played an important role in bringing communities together virtually so no one need feel they are on their own.

“We expanded our religious programming on the first weekend of lockdown in March and will continue to broadcast services and reflections until life returns to normal.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our teams have carried out since the pandemic began.”

This Sunday, the 8am service is led by Keith and Kristyn Getty.