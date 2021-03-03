Sunshine for Winnersh Triangle as new solar panels installed

WINNERSH Triangle has taken a big step in its sustainability drive.

The business park recently installed rooftop solar panels on buildings 1010 and 1020, as part of its commitment to a green future.

Frasers Property, owners of Winnersh Triangle, has committed to going carbon neutral by 2050.

In 2019, it launched its Rethinking Sustainability project and has committed to lowering consumption, finding innovative and sustainable solutions to business, and positively impacting the local community.

Over the coming year, the owners plan to install smart metres on site, install more electric charging points, and install solar panels on building 210.

A spokesperson for Frasers Property said: “We understand the importance of wellbeing and efficiency within your business and aim to support our customers by providing a framework for sustainable and happy communities.

“We are committed to enhancing the condition of our buildings and business parts to support our customers and align with their goals.”

Winnersh Triangle uses 100% renewable electricity.