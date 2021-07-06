Wokingham.Today

Super scarecrows take over Bearwood PTA trail

Scarecrow
Rebecca Mackenzie (13), Isla Fisher (13) and Abi Jackson (13) with their scarecrow. Picture: Steve Smyth
  • Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. Chloe (8) & Sophie Johnstone (10) with their Darth Vador scarecrow.
HEROES and villains appeared across Winnersh over the last weekend in June.

The Bearwood School PTA scarecrow trail followed the fantastical theme  to raise money for the school.

From Saturday to Sunday, families spotted familiar characters across the area, carefully created by residents.

Scarecrows included Darth Vader, Miss Trunchbull from Matilda, Batman and Fireman Sam.

Families could buy a map of all the locations for £3, which went to the PTA.

Afterwards, photos of each scarecrow were shared on the event’s Facebook page, with people voting for their favourite creation.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/BearwoodScarecrowTrail

