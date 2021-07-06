Super scarecrows take over Bearwood PTA trail

Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. Chloe (8) & Sophie Johnstone (10) with their Darth Vador scarecrow.

Rebecca Mackenzie (13), Isla Fisher (13) and Abi Jackson (13) with their scarecrow. Picture: Steve Smyth

Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. Lord Harris Court.

Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. Bearwood Road

Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. At the school.

Bearwood Primary School’s “Heroes & Villians” Scarecrow Trail. St. Mary’s Road.

HEROES and villains appeared across Winnersh over the last weekend in June.

The Bearwood School PTA scarecrow trail followed the fantastical theme to raise money for the school.

From Saturday to Sunday, families spotted familiar characters across the area, carefully created by residents.

Scarecrows included Darth Vader, Miss Trunchbull from Matilda, Batman and Fireman Sam.

Families could buy a map of all the locations for £3, which went to the PTA.

Afterwards, photos of each scarecrow were shared on the event’s Facebook page, with people voting for their favourite creation.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/BearwoodScarecrowTrail